Harmony 18 Disabled American Veterans Installs Commander

Submitted by Heinz Haskins.

Heinz Haskins, a long-time Lakewood resident, was re-elected DAV Harmony Chapter 18 Commander on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at its monthly meeting. The installation ceremony was on 18 May 2019.

Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Harmony Chapter 18 meets monthly on the third Saturday with a potluck lunch at noon, followed by a business meeting at 1PM. Harmony Chapter 18 has 4 Service Officers to assist in filing VA claims for disabilities. The chapter is located at 5604 75th Street West, Lakewood, WA 98496.

Disabled American Veterans is a non-profit charity dedicated to building better lives for America’s disabled veterans and their families. We have over 1 million members nationwide.