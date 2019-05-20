Commerce St. and other road closures week of May 20

To install stormwater pipes and manholes in the street, the contractor will completely close Commerce Street between S. 7th Street and the 705 onramp. In addition, crews will start installing a water line on N. 1st Street between Tacoma Avenue and G Street in the Stadium District.

Crews will continue stormwater work at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Way and S. 13th Street in Hilltop. Rail welding and traction power substation work continue on Stadium Way. Crews are building foundations for power poles along Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

What

Construction and traffic closures at Commerce Street, N. 1st Street, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, and Stadium Way

When

Week of May 20

Where

Commerce Street from 7th Street to the 705 onramp – street closure.

N. 1st Street from Tacoma Ave to G St. – southbound lane closure. One-way northbound traffic on N. 1st St. is open.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from Earnest Brazill St. to S. 14th St. – northbound lane closure. Two-way traffic is maintained on MLK Jr. Way during non-working hours.

S. 13th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way intersection – S. 13th St closed on both sides of MLK Jr. Way for a half-block to the alleys.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from 19th St. to 15th St. – lane restrictions.

Stadium Way from Broadway to 4th St — southbound lane closure; use detours. Stadium Way is open in both directions between 4th St. and the 705.

More

Driveway and pedestrian access is maintained, although some sidewalks and crosswalks will be temporarily closed. Pedestrian detours will be in place.

Construction noise related to replacing the underground utilities.

Large construction equipment or materials may be in the right-of-way.

Work will generally take place during the daytime hours.

Businesses are open during construction.

Plan ahead and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Due to inclement weather or unforeseen issues, dates and times are subject to change.