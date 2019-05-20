Clover Park High School hosting 11th annual Arlington Project

LAKEWOOD, WASH. — Since 2008, Clover Park High School (CPHS) students and staff have organized an annual event called the Arlington Project honoring the fallen in America’s wars from the Revolutionary War to today. The opening ceremony for 2019’s Arlington Project will take place on Wednesday, May 22, at 5 p.m. at CPHS and the community is encouraged to attend.

In the spring, students create a striking visual on the front lawn of CPHS with thousands of individually placed white markers. The markers are staked into the lawn over a four-day period by students in more than 15 classes to honor the nearly 7,000 fallen from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Since its first year, the event has grown to include choir and band performances, student-created memorials of all of America’s conflicts, a Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) performance of a formal retreat ceremony and re-creation of the tomb guard at Arlington National Cemetery, a special viewing of HBO’s “Taking Chance” and an opportunity for community members to create their own memorials on a Wall of Remembrance.

What: Opening Ceremony of the Arlington Project

When: Wednesday, May 22 at 5 p.m.

Where: Clover Park High School, 11023 Gravelly Lake Dr. SW

Event includes:

Community Wall of Remembrance

Choir and band performances

Memorial displays

JROTC reenactments

Viewing of HBO’s “Taking Chance”