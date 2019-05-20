City of DuPont Shoreline Master Program Open House, May 30

The City is holding the second of two Open Houses to solicit feedback from the public regarding the ongoing Shoreline Master Program Periodic (SMP) Review (City file No.2018-029).

This Open House will provide an opportunity for visioning and identification of high-priority issues prior to the development of new SMP policies.

Open House Date: May 30, 2019, from 6:30pm-8:00pm.

Open House Location: City of DuPont City Council Chambers, 1700 Civic Drive, DuPont, WA 98327

The City of DuPont is undertaking a periodic review of its Shoreline Master Program (SMP) and is encouraging the public to participate in the Periodic Review process. The SMP is developed under guidelines established by the Department of Ecology. It is an important document that plans for and protects the City’s shorelines and waterways.

The current SMP was adopted in 2013, however, the Shoreline Management Act (SMA) requires each SMP be reviewed and revised on an eight-year schedule established by the Legislature. This new schedule requires that all cities and towns within Pierce County complete a periodic review of their SMP by June 30, 2019.

The purpose of the Periodic Review is to stay current with any changes in laws and rules, respond to changed circumstances, and incorporate any new information and improved data. Anyone who is interested in the City’s SMP Periodic Review can receive future updates by joining the City’s Shoreline Master Program e-mail list at: dupontwa.gov/list.aspx

There may be a quorum of Council Members and Planning Commissioners present.

If you have any questions, please contact Jeff Wilson, City of DuPont Director of Community Development at jwilson@dupontwa.gov.