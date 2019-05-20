Building a Business Step by Step

In less than seven years, Wade Stewart has taken his IT business from a home-based operation to a multi-office company that now has four full-time employees and two part-time employees.

U.P. Mayor Kent Keel helps Wade Stewart cut the ribbon on his newly branded business, Tech Masters Computer Services.

To reflect the changes in his business, Stewart recently changed its name as well. Previously known as Stewart and Son, the company has been rebranded as Tech Masters Computer Services. “My son’s career has taken off in a different direction. We are pleased for him, but since he is no longer working in IT, it seemed like maybe the time was right for a name change,” Stewart says.

Tech Masters provides IT services to small businesses, including managed monthly services, hourly repair and network solutions, and cloud and software services. It operates from its main location at 2601 70th Ave. W. in University Place and through a remote location in Portland, where employees provide remote support to clients there several times a month.

Stewart attributes his business’ growth to a commitment to sticking to the plan he had from the outset. “Sometimes when you want to build a business you just put your head down and start working, but it’s really important to have a handle on where you want the business to go so you can measure where you are along the way,” he says.

Even as Tech Masters enjoys growing success, Stewart is committed to following the plan he set seven years ago. He remains focused on the slow and steady approach that has gotten him to this point-that and one other secret ingredient. “I think that everyone benefits from a little bit of luck,” he admits. “And I’ve had some good luck.”

Visit Tech Masters Computer Services website for more information on all their services.