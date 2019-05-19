What Do You think U.P. Should Look Like in 2045?

The City of University Place is launching a new campaign entitled Imagine 2045 that is designed to solicit public input on what the city should look like during its second 25 years. Public input is sought on a variety of topics, ranging from land use and zoning to parks and public safety.

Over the course of the next year and a half, City of U.P. staff, City Council Members and Commissioners will actively seek feedback from members of the community during popular events such as Duck Daze, National Night Out and the annual Christmas Tree Lighting.

Residents and stakeholders will also be encouraged to enroll in FlashVote, which will provide them with the opportunity to answer brief, periodic surveys and weigh-in on key topics.

This information will then be reviewed and organized into a draft vision statement for the City of University Place. This community vision will then be used to help shape the City’s Comprehensive Plan, the document the City Council and Commissioners will use as the roadmap for all of the City’s efforts through 2045.

Be sure to visit the Imagine Gallery in the Civic Building during Duck Daze to remember where U.P. was in 1995 and what it looks like today. This trip down memory lane reminds us that thoughtful planning can make a community’s vision become its reality.