Steilacoom Town Administrator May 17 Report to Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – May 21, 2019, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Planning Commission – June 10, 2019 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – Appeal Hearing – May 30, 2019, at Town Hall

Preservation and Review Board – June 26, 2019 at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Copies of the Agenda and staff reports are available at all Town facilities once published. The Agenda and Council meeting minutes are posted to the Town’s official website.

Confidential Document Shredding Event:

WHEN: Saturday May 18th / 9 to Noon

WHERE: Steilacoom Public Works – 1030 Roe Street, Steilacoom

GUIDELINES: Limit two file boxes or three grocery bags per resident. Please do not bring plastic bags, DVDs or other items that will jam the shredder.

COST: There is no cost however non-perishable food items and cash donations accepted and appreciated in support of the We Love Steilacoom Food Pantry/Food Bank.

Public Safety:

Suspicious Activity:

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – (253) 798-4721 as soon as possible. To anonymously report suspicious activity please email the Department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued deployment and redeployment of traffic counters; continued spraying noxious weeds; removed vegetation and performed mowed rights-of-way; swept streets; performed inspections on Steilacoom Boulevard and Pacific Street in conjunction with the projects; and performed rights-of-way maintenance.

Steilacoom Boulevard Project:

The contractor closed the road between Madrona Point Lane and Puyallup Street, deployed traffic detour signs; and concentrated on clearing and grubbing along the project limits including removing trees at the direction of the arborist. They also installed temporary erosion control measures.

The road will continue through August 31, 2019. Once school is out, the closure will extend to Hewitt Drive. Closing the road will allow the contractor to mobilize in the roadway and complete multiple tasks earlier including pile driving to place walls needed to secure the slide areas safely and efficiently.

Residents will need to explore and use alternate routes eliminating Steilacoom Boulevard from their commuting plans. Trucks will be redirected at Farwest Drive.

Walkers – Steilacoom is full of many beautiful areas. Please explore those during the construction period and do not walk in the construction area even when workers are not present or on weekends.

The road will not be open nor available for parking on the 4th of July. Please notify your guests in advance of alternate routes and car-pooling options.

Pacific-Washington Street Project:

The contractor is finishing up the remaining utility work and is preparing the road for paving. Pavement is currently scheduled for Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew reinstalled the decorative street light on Wilkes Street that had been damaged in a hit and run incident; replaced a wooden street light pole on the corner of Champion and 3rd Street; worked with the contractor on the Steilacoom Boulevard project; assisted the contractor installing conduit into an energized transformer on the Pacific/Washington Street project; provided conduit inspections for the Pacific/Washington Street project; deenergized a house in the 600 block of 3rd Street due to a fire; worked with the IT contractor to repair the park security cameras; conducted an outage in the 1700 block of Lafayette Street; installed temporary power to lot #3 in the Tasanee development; and performed other system maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew worked with the contractor on the Pacific/Washington Street project; jetted sewers throughout Town; and performed other systems’ maintenance.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew aided by the Cedar Creek Work Crew prepared a site in Perkins Park for a memorial bench installation; installed concrete footings for handrails at the Cormorant Park staircase at the end of the First Street trail; mowed parks and other facilities; activated irrigation systems; and performing other grounds and facility maintenance.

Other:

Pierce County Library Speaker Series:

Escape from Prison Island!

Friday, June 14, 3 p.m.

Colleen Frakes tells her story in comic book form of growing up on McNeil Island, where both her parents worked at the McNeil Island Correction Center. Learn the unusual history of McNeil Island, including haunted trees, escape attempts, con artists and a resident sea monster!

All events are held at the Steilacoom High School Library at 54 Sentinel Drive, Steilacoom. Friends of Steilacoom Library sponsor these free events in partnership with the SHMA.