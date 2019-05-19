Overnight I-5 lane and ramp closures continue near JBLM

LAKEWOOD – Contractor crews widening Interstate 5 and building new overpasses at Thorne Lane and Berkeley Street in Lakewood have a series of overnight lane and ramp closures for the week of May 20.

I-5 ramp closures

Monday, May 20 through Wednesday, May 22

Berkeley Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. each following day.

Thursday, May 23

Berkeley Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Weather permitting, northbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane in the work zone during each night Tuesday, May 21 through Thursday, May 23 between the hours of 11:30 p.m. to 3:30 a.m.

