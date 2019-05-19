Overnight I-5 lane and ramp closures continue in Tacoma

TACOMA – Contractor crews building a new southbound Interstate 5 bridge across the Puyallup River in Tacoma have more overnight lane and ramp closures scheduled for the week of May 20 for barrier placement, striping activities and sign installations.

Nearby at the Port of Tacoma Road, contractor crews working for the City of Fife will close up to three lanes of southbound I-5 and the southbound I-5 exit to Port of Tacoma Road for a series of nights to implement a traffic shift.

Some work is weather sensitive and may be rescheduled. Drivers are advised to plan for extra travel time, adhere to posted speed limits, and give construction crews a brake.

Monday, May 20

Southbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane starting at 54th Avenue to Port of Tacoma Road. Lane closures will begin at 9 p.m. with all lanes reopening at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

State Route 167/Bay Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Northbound I-5 exit to westbound SR 16 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, May 21

Southbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane starting at 54th Avenue to Port of Tacoma Road. Lane closures will begin at 9 p.m. with all lanes reopening at 6 a.m. Wednesday.

SR 167/Bay Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Northbound I-5 exit to westbound SR 16 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Southbound I-5 exit to Port of Tacoma Road will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, May 22

Southbound I-5 will be reduced to two lanes starting at 54th Avenue to Port of Tacoma Road. Lane closures will begin at 9 p.m. with all lanes reopening at 6 a.m. Thursday.

SR 167/Bay Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

Portland Avenue/27th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday.

Northbound I-5 exit to westbound SR 16 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.

Southbound I-5 exit to Port of Tacoma Road will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, May 23

Southbound I-5 will be reduced to two lanes starting at 54th Avenue to Port of Tacoma Road. Lane closures will begin at 9 p.m. with all lanes reopening at 6 a.m. Friday.

SR 167/Bay Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Friday.

Portland Avenue/27th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday.

Northbound I-5 exit to westbound SR 16 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

Southbound I-5 exit to Port of Tacoma Road will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday.

Updated HOV construction information is available on Tacomatraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest road conditions on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.