Mountain View Memorial hosts annual Memorial Day Service

Mountain View Memorial Park in Lakewood is hosting itsannual Memorial Day Service on Monday, May 27 at 2 p.m. in the Garden of Honor. The free service will feature a wreath-laying ceremony, special remarks from Col. Jonathan M. Chung and a riderless tribute by the Buffalo Soldiers (new for this year).

Members of the American Legion, Pierce County Veterans Advisory Council and Veterans of Foreign Wars will attend. Complimentary hot dogs and light refreshments will be provided. Horseback rides will be available for a small donation. For more information, click here.

Memorial Day remembers those who died while serving our country in the Armed Forces. The practice of honoring our fallen began as Decoration Day after the Civil War when families of both Union and Confederate forces began to decorate the graves of the fallen. In 1971, Decoration Day became Memorial Day in an effort to remember all who died in service to our nation.

Mountain View Memorial Park’s Garden of Honor is located at 4100 Steilacoom Blvd. SW, Lakewood, WA 98499