Lakes High School to host annual Artasia showcase event

LAKEWOOD, WASH. — Lakes High School is hosting its annual celebration of the arts known as Artasia Wednesday, May 22, from 5 to 8 p.m. in the high school’s pathways building.

The event showcases student artwork featuring sculptures, ceramics, glass, photography, drawing and painting. Lakes musicians and singers will perform. Senior art students will have individual displays showcasing their work.



“Artasia is truly a celebration of an entire year’s worth of student creative art work,” said Lakes Art Teacher Scott Waeschle. “We encourage our community to come and celebrate the great artists we have at Lakes.”

For more information about the event, contact Waeschle at swaeschl@cloverpark.k12.wa.us or at 253-583-5550.