Cpt. Hans Zieger awarded Servicemember of the Year

TACOMA, WA – The Citizen-Servicemember of the Year Award recognizes the civic contributions of our Citizen-Soldiers (Airmen, Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen) and is presented in memory of Howard O. Scott, who grew up in Tacoma and served our nation during World War II. After the War, he returned to Tacoma, and not only became a successful banker, but also gave much of his time and energy to community service organizations, believing that doing so is one’s civic responsibility.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Chamber and award committee recognizes Captain Hans Zeiger, Washington State Senator, 25th District, as the 38th annual Howard O. Scott Citizen-Servicemember of the Year recipient.

Hans Zeiger serves as Captain in the Washington Air National Guard, is the author of several books, and a resident of Puyallup, Washington, and is deeply engaged in his community in a manner that goes beyond his service in the Washington State Legislature, where he represents the 25th District. For several years, Zeiger has worked as an Assistant Scoutmaster with Troop 174; in 2002, he served on the Puyallup Veteran’s Memorial Dedication Committee, and in 2007 he began a project to document the stories of Puyallup’s World War II veterans.

Mr. Zeiger’s civic and volunteer activities also include membership on the boards of the One Another Foundation, the South Hill Historical Society, the William Ruckelshaus Center, Mainstream Republicans of Washington, and the Pierce County Developmental Disabilities Advisory Board.

The Chamber, in partnership with the Kiwanis Club of Tacoma, will be presenting the Citizen-Servicemember of the Year Award on Tuesday, May 21st, 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM at LaQuinta Inn & Suites in Tacoma. For details and registration to the award ceremony, please visit .