Transitional Studies Instructor Awarded Tenure

The Clover Park Technical College’s Board of Trustees concluded its May meeting last week by awarding tenure to Transitional Studies faculty member Diane Follett.

From left, CPTC Trustees Wayne Withrow and Lua Pritchard, CPTC President Dr. Joyce Loveday, ESL instructor Diane Follett, and Trustees Eli Taylor and Mark Martinez.

“It is a job where coming to work every day is invigorating,” Follett said of her work. “Our students come from all backgrounds, and many have advanced degrees from their countries, but they just need to strengthen their language skills in order to be successful in America. Seeing students develop their language skills so they can express the expertise they already have is such a rewarding experience.

Follett moved to Washington in 1996 and graduated high school near Vancouver. She earned her bachelor’s degree from The Evergreen State College, volunteering at Tacoma Community House for English as a Second Language (ESL) during her final year of undergraduate studies. That experience helped her discover her passion for education.

She earned a master’s degree from Seattle University and returned to work at TCH in 2010. One year later she came to CPTC as a full-time adjunct faculty member teaching ESL with the Transitional Studies Department. Praising the department as one that rallies together to make sure students are supported and functions like a second family, she said that the shared mission of student success at CPTC makes her work fulfilling. She also highlighted the tenure process as helping her grow as an instructor.

“Having a committee engaged in my growth and development as an instructor was invaluable,” Follett said. “Their guidance helped me refine my teaching skills and gave me an outside perspective on my classroom practices. Over our time together, I could see their influence changing my teaching and my work around campus for the better.”

The announcement at the May 8 meeting concluded a three-year tenure process that included quarterly teaching observations, regular course evaluations, self-assessments and professional development.

