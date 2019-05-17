Tame your photo storage nightmare

Submitted by Robi’s Camera Center.

50,000 images on your phone? Digital files hiding on CDs, jump drives and hard drives? Need to tame your digital photo chaos? Use this simple guide to get started with a digital image management plan.

Step 1 – Delete

Minimize and reduce the volume of images you have – especially on your phone. Eliminate what we call “idea shots” like recipes, boarding passes, notes and shopping wish list items. Once you’re left with mostly photos, start eliminating duplicate/similar shots and unflattering photos. This process can take some time, so work on it throughout the week in waiting rooms, in line at the grocery store, at the airport, or in bed at night.

Step 2 – Consolidate

Collect all the digital photos you own from images on CDs, memory cards, cameras and hard drives to files stored in email and on social media. Pull them all onto one reliable device that has enough capacity to hold potentially tens of thousands of image files. A desktop or laptop computer is best, however a portable hard drive could also do the trick. (Once we gather all the images and get them sorted in this main location, we’ll be moving them to more permanent storage solutions.)

We like the idea of using a laptop for this purpose so you can take your digital organizing projects with you on the go. Some people find it therapeutic to work on projects like this in bed, at a coffee shop and even on vacation!

Step 3 – Sort

The simplest way to sort digital images is by using your operating system’s build it file management. Create folders by year, by month and by subject if you need a basic file hierarchy.Once you have a folder structure that works for you, start moving files where they belong.

If you want to take the process a bit further, you can always name every image file, add meta data and really get specific. For those seeking a more advanced labeling method, we recommend using a true photo management solution like Adobe Lightroom or Photo Mechanic to add keywords, tag and batch process files.

Step 4 – Back-up

A minimum of two back-up methods is recommended for truly safe keeping. Usually this means one on-site (on a home computer or drive) and one off-site (a cloud storage solution). You want to have these backup copies of your photos in case of technology failure, power failure, fire, robbery or natural disaster.

The key to a long term solution is consistency. Keep your management system going by spending 15 minutes a week updating new images and files.

Need help on a project like this?

Robi’s Camera Center (10015 Gravelly Lake Dr SW) professional archiving experts are standing by and ready to assist with your photo archiving projects.