Sound to Narrows, Washington State’s Longest Running 12K – Coming June 8

Submitted by MultiCare’s Center for Healthy Equity and Wellness.

Since 1973, Sound to Narrows has encouraged healthy living by offering fun-filled runs/walks for all ages and abilities. The featured 12K route travels through beautiful Point Defiance Park.

Sound to Narrows Offers Events for All Ages

The 5K run/walk, 2K Junior Shuffle and Diaper Dash are all near Tacoma’s Vassault Park – where all the action begins on Saturday, June 8th. The event also features health information, vendor giveaways, and family entertainment.

Fun for All Ages and Ability Groups

Join the fun by participating and by cheering on others, including our local military units. For more information, and to sign up as a runner/walker or volunteer, visit the Sound to Narrows web site at www.soundtonarrows.org.