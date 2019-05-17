Pets Need Licenses, Too

If you will be taking Fido out for more walks now that the days are getting longer and the weather is improving, don’t forget that all dogs and cats in the City of University Place must be licensed—even if they are indoor pets only. Unlicensed cats and dogs could get you a fine of up to $246 from Animal Control.

The good news is that getting a license takes just a few minutes and can be quite inexpensive for dogs and cats that are neutered or spayed. License application and fee information can be found online or you can call 253.798.4251 for more information. Simply complete the form and stop by the new City Hall offices at 3609 Market Place W., Suite 200, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday to pay for your pet license(s).