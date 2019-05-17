CPTC Announces Brig. Gen. Jeremy Horn as Commencement Speaker

Brig. Gen. Jeremy C. Horn, the commander of the Washington Air National Guard, will deliver the commencement address at Clover Park Technical College’s 2019 graduation.

“Brig. Gen. Horn has devoted his life to serving our country, and we are very excited to have him as our commencement speaker,” CPTC President Dr. Joyce Loveday said. “With 10 percent of our students being veterans and our proximity to Joint Base Lewis-McChord, there’s a natural connection to Brig. Gen. Horn’s experiences for many of our students.”

As the director of joint forces, Horn is responsible for the Washington National Guard Joint Staff, Homeland Response Force, Civil Support Team, Counter Drug Program, State Partnership Program, and State Guard. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Human Factors Engineering from the United States Air Force Academy in 1989 with military honors and has compiled more than 3,000 flight hours over a 30-year military career that has included assignments around the United States and in Europe.

In 2003, Horn earned his Master of Aeronautical Science from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. He is the recipient of numerous major medals and decorations, including the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Meritorious Service Medal with four oak leaf clusters, and the Aerial Achievement Medal with thirteen oak leaf clusters.

CPTC’s 23rd Annual Commencement will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 18, at the Tacoma Dome. Admission is open to the public, with doors set to open at 5:30 p.m. The ceremony will celebrate more than 400 graduating students from the college’s 44 programs across two campuses in Lakewood and South Hill.

For more information about the ceremony, visit www.cptc.edu/graduation.

