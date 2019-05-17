Bike to Work Day May 17

Stretch your legs and dust off your helmet because May 17, 2019 is Bike to Work Day.

Bike along Fawcett to Honey at Alma Mater, where we will be serving up hot coffee, free for those who bike. Meet us there anytime from 7 – 10 a.m. Enjoy snacks and music at Pierce County’s best commuter celebration. Whether you bike to work every day or just on Friday, May 17th – there is something for you.

We will be sharing our bike advocacy goals and all the ways you can get involved in local projects. You might even get to chat with the Mayor.

This event is part of Bike Month! Other great events include:

Check out Bike253.com for more events and information about Bike Month.

Contact Hally Bert at via email for more information.