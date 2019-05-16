This Saturday, hundreds of drummers will raise money for homeless families

Submitted by Chris Kimball, Ted Brown Music, and Tacoma Arts Live.

This Saturday, May 18, join hundreds of drummers with drum sets to play, have fun, and raise money to help homeless families in the Tacoma area.

Woodstick 2019 is happening May 18 at the Tacoma Armory. Doors open at 10 AM, program runs from 1: to 3:30. Drummers pay $15 to participate and bring their own drum sets.

Meet Alan White from Yes and Tony Coleman, B.B. King’s longtime drummer.

The 3 people who raise the most amount of pledges will win very cool prizes courtesy of The Ted Brown Music Company.

All net proceeds go to Network Tacoma, a 501(c)3 which has been helping homeless families for over 30 years. www.networktacoma.org/ For more information call Ted Brown Music at 253-232-3211 or CK Financial at 253-722-7526.