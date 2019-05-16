“The Eagle Has Landed”—and Where Were You?

Submitted by Chuck Mathias.

Maybe you weren’t even with us then—after all, Apollo 11 was many, many moons ago. But if (like me) you’re no spring eaglet, the Lakewood Historical Society would love to hear your memories of the day man first walked on the moon (July 20, 1969—12:17 pm local time, to be precise) Tell us where you were, who you were with, what you thought of it all—that’s the kind of thing we’re after.

Shown here, the landing sites of all six Apollo missions. Special emphasis on Apollo 11; touched down on Mare Tranquillitatis.

Didn’t live here at the time? No matter. What’s important is you’re a member of our community now. Wherever you may have been when you first saw Armstrong step off the ladder (in Super Low-Resolution Black-and-white Blurro-vision—nice to know at least one thing’s changed for the better in the 21st century!), your current status as a Lakes District resident means your story has the local angle we’re looking for in our next newsletter. Lead article, a commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Neil and Buzz’s excellent and otherworldly adventure—including, we hope, your input.

So please—put your thoughts into an email to lakewoodhistorymuseum@comcast.net or post them to our Facebook page (Lakewood-Historical-Society-Washington-State). Deadline, May 31st. Share as much as you like, but keep in mind your submission may be edited for both length and content.