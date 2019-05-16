Reagan, Cabigting and Laubach selected as Employees of the Year

LAKEWOOD, WASH—Three Clover Park School District employees were honored as Employees of the Year at a districtwide celebration Monday, May 14. Since 1987, CPSD has honored exemplary employees in three categories: certificated, classified and administrative. Award recipients are chosen by an independent panel of Lakewood citizens.

Left to right: Rainier Head Custodian Virgil Cabigting, Assistant Superintendent for Secondary Schools Brian Laubach and Rainier P.E. teacher Leann Reagan.

2019 Employees of the Year are:

Leann Reagan, P.E. Teacher, Rainier Elementary School — Certificated Employee of the Year

Virgil Cabigting, Head Custodian, Rainier Elementary School— Classified Employee of the Year

Brian Laubach, Assistant Superintendent for Secondary Schools — Administrative Employee of the Year

Certificated Employee of the Year: Leann Reagan, P.E. Teacher, Rainier Elementary

Leann goes above and beyond every single day. She is an outstanding colleague and teacher who works well with students, staff and parents at all times. She sees her role as a teacher in all areas, not just physical education, and is more than willing to step into a classroom if a substitute is not available.

Classified Employee of the Year: Virgil Cabigting, Head Custodian, Rainier Elementary

Virgil is always ready and willing to help create an atmosphere of success at Rainier. He is extremely reliable and will drop whatever he is doing to support any staff member, student or parent who needs his help. Virgil is one of the hardest working people you could meet, and he works collaboratively with teachers by supplying items they may need or quickly cleaning up a mess.

Administrative Employee of the Year: Brian Laubach, Assistant Superintendent for Secondary Schools

Brian has a place in his heart for each and every one of the district’s students. He understands that success looks different for each student, and he works hard to ensure every one of them has a quality education and the opportunity to become a successful citizen. He is involved, responsive and compassionate.