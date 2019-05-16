Racers Pack Commencement Bay May 11, More Salish Sea Races on the Horizon

Submitted by Sound Rowers & Tacoma South Sound Sports Commission.

Sun, sea and sweat. This distinct triple threat was in full force May 11 during the Commencement Bay race, hosted by Sound Rowers (www.soundrowers.org). 80 people raced the 6-mile open water course. Racers sped around South Sound, with the top time clocking in at 45 minutes.

Race winners, based on category:

Overall: Conal Groom and Peter Hirtle

1x OW-II: Kent Thomas

1x OW-III: Ken Deem

2x OW: Conal Groom and Peter Hirtle

4x: Silver Storb Bernard Quad

HPK: Jackson Plymale

OC-1 Open Men: Bob Fontes

OC-1 Open Women: Anna Simeon

OC-2: Geoff Briggs and Dan Prince

Pedalboat: Blake

SK: Peyton Kusche

V-1: Greg Mares

A complete list of results is available (www.webscorer.com/race?raceid=179973). Sound Rowers is an open water rowing and paddling club that sponsors and organizes races around the Puget Sound for weekend and world class athletes. Races vary in length, but typically fall between 6- and 10-miles along. Novice paddlers are encouraged to participate.

To learn more information about Sound Rowers and find details on future events, visit soundrowers.org.

