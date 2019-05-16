Racers Pack Commencement Bay May 11, More Salish Sea Races on the Horizon

Submitted by Sound Rowers & Tacoma South Sound Sports Commission.
Sun, sea and sweat. This distinct triple threat was in full force May 11 during the Commencement Bay race, hosted by Sound Rowers (www.soundrowers.org). 80 people raced the 6-mile open water course. Racers sped around South Sound, with the top time clocking in at 45 minutes.
Race winners, based on category:
- Overall: Conal Groom and Peter Hirtle
- 1x OW-II: Kent Thomas
- 1x OW-III: Ken Deem
- 2x OW: Conal Groom and Peter Hirtle
- 4x: Silver Storb Bernard Quad
- HPK: Jackson Plymale
- OC-1 Open Men: Bob Fontes
- OC-1 Open Women: Anna Simeon
- OC-2: Geoff Briggs and Dan Prince
- Pedalboat: Blake
- SK: Peyton Kusche
- V-1: Greg Mares
A complete list of results is available (www.webscorer.com/race?raceid=179973). Sound Rowers is an open water rowing and paddling club that sponsors and organizes races around the Puget Sound for weekend and world class athletes. Races vary in length, but typically fall between 6- and 10-miles along. Novice paddlers are encouraged to participate.
To learn more information about Sound Rowers and find details on future events, visit soundrowers.org.
Save the date for more water sports:
May 18
- The Kikaha Manu K Baker Sprints (tacomasports.org/event/kikaha-manu-k-baker-sprints/)
- 2019 Rainier Dragon Boat Festival (tacomasports.org/event/2019-rainier-dragon-boat-association/)
May 31
- SEVENTY48 (tacomasports.org/event/seventy48-2019/)
