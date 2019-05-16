Duck Daze Parade Registration Deadline is Friday, May 17

Duck Daze is fast approaching, which means that individuals, organizations and businesses who wish to march in the parade (with or without a float) must register by 4 p.m. this Friday, May 17. There are specific requirements for parade participants, so those who are interested should download the Parade Registration Packet.

If you are interested in participating as a vendor at this year’s Duck Daze download the Vendor Application Packet on the City website. Vendor applications are due by Saturday, May 25.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 1 at the corner of 27th Street and Bridgeport Way and continues south to 37th Street, ending at the Fire Station 31 Open House.

This year’s Duck Daze festivities will include a number of exciting attractions, including:

A static display of UH-60M Blackhawk and AH64E Apache helicopters at the Fire Station, courtesy of U.P.’s Community Connector Partner, the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB).

The return of vendors to Market Square

Bike helmet and life jacket fittings by Fire Station 31 personnel

Watermelon eating contest

Live music

Balloons, face painting, kids activities and carnival treats

In addition, as part of the launch of the Imagine 2045 campaign, the public will be invited to visit the Imagine Gallery in the Civic Building to look back on the City’s first 25 years and help share their vision for its second quarter century.