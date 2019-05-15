Pierce County Law Library kiosk opens at Lakewood Library

TACOMA – Lakewood and neighboring residents may now do verified legal research locally thanks to a partnership between the Pierce County Library System and Pierce County Law Library. A law library kiosk located inside Lakewood Pierce County Library, 6300 Wildaire Road S.W., is now open to the public.

The community is invited to attend an open house Tuesday, May 28, 4-5:30 p.m., to learn more and see the law kiosk first-hand.

“The Library’s partnership with Pierce County Law Library is another example of good government as we collaborate to make information and resources available to more people,” said Pierce County Library Executive Director Georgia Lomax. “Having this kiosk easily accessible in a public library brings legal resources to more people in a convenient place.”

A Pierce County Library card is not required to access the law library collection, which includes free access to electronic and printed resources:

Access to Westlaw, the world’s preferred online legal research service.

Reference collections: Revised Code of Washington Washington Practice Assorted Washington Deskbooks

Self-help guides designed for Washington state.

Legal forms for the state.

Residents may also book appointments for research assistance with a law librarian.

The Lakewood Library is open Monday-Thursday 10 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sunday 1-5 p.m. People may access the law library kiosk during the same hours the full library is open.

This is the second law library kiosk to open at a Pierce County Library. The first opened last year at Gig Harbor Pierce County Library, 4424 Point Fosdick Dr. N.W.

For more information about the Pierce County Law Library at Lakewood Library, call 253-548-3302. For legal research assistance or to book an appointment with a law librarian, call 253-798-2691.