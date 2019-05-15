Peterson Brothers and Team Launches Kickstarter to Finish the First Documentary About The Ventures

Tacoma, WA – The Peterson brothers and team launched their Kickstarter campaign for WALK, DON’T RUN: THE STORY OF THE VENTURES, a feature-length documentary that goes in-depth into the impact and history of the band.

The Ventures are the biggest instrumental band in the world, released hundreds of albums, made dozens of TV appearances, and even starred in a feature length Japanese concert film. All of these accomplishments, but never the subject of a feature length documentary…until now.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to tell The Ventures story in a big ambitious way; with material like this, it’s all or nothing. The scope of this project is bigger than anything I’ve ever worked on.” – Isaac Olsen, Director & Editor

“This is the first feature-length documentary on The Ventures. I believe myself, and my team of Tacoma natives, are definitely the ones who can pull it off!” – Justin Peterson, Executive Producer

“One of the first LPs my dad introduced me to was a Ventures album that he himself listened to in high school. With this documentary, I’m hoping to bring The Ventures into a new generation of music lovers.” – Laura Nyhuis, Executive Producer

Using Kickstarter, a leading crowd-funding website, the team is seeking to raise $30,000 to complete post-production of the film and pay for song license fees. The documentary aims to screen in the 2020 film festival season and be distributed digitally in 2021.

“Backers” are encouraged to support the film in exchange for items such as a digital copy of the film, an exclusive film poster signed by Don Wilson and Art Chantry, t-shirt, film festival premiere tickets, and a 2019 Venture prototype guitar signed by Don Wilson.

The Kickstarter will run until May 30th. Find more details about WALK, DON’T RUN: THE STORY OF THE VENTURES Kickstarter Here: bit.ly/VenturesDoc

