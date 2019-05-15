Military Retiree Appreciation Day at JBLM Friday

Joint Base Lewis-McChord will host its annual Military Retiree Appreciation Day event Friday, May 17, 2019 from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at American Lake Conference Center, on JBLM North. Event officials are expecting approximately 2,000 military beneficiaries to attend.
Military Retiree Appreciation Day events include:
- Lots of giveaways and door prizes. Pre-register today at jblm-retiree-appreciation-2019.eventbrite.com
- Madigan Army Medical Center Health Fair – Open from 7:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Speak with representatives from the Social Security Administration, VA, TRICARE, Delta Dental and many more agencies. There will also be screenings for oral cancer and vascular and foot health.
- ID Card issuance and replacement – Retirees and family members enrolled or eligible for enrollment in DEERS can update information and replace military ID cards at the event (bring DD214, Marriage Certificate, Divorce Decree or Death Certificate and two forms of identification if needed to verify eligibility).
- Legal Assistance Station – information and no-fee preparation of wills; general, special, or medical powers of attorney, and answers to legal questions provided by I Corps and JBLM Staff Judge Advocate’s Office.
- VA Benefits Review – Washington Dept. of Veterans Affairs will host a Compensation Review Station for veterans who wish to initiate or seek an increased disability rating, Combat-Related Special Compensation (CRSC), or determine eligibility for new or expanded benefits created by recent changes in federal law for retirees with service-connected disabilities (bring DD214 and information about any other VA benefits received).
- Veterans Information Expo – Booths representing state and federal, and non-profit agencies will be staffed by employees and other individuals knowledgeable about benefits and services their organization has available for military retirees.
- Installation and Museum Tour – Retirees and their family members are invited to a tour of the installation and the Lewis Army Museum leaving at 1:00 p.m. and returning at 4 p.m. Transportation will be provided. Seating is limited to 54 participants.
- Services – Retirees seeking more information about the JBLM Retirement Services Office or this year’s Retiree Appreciation Day event can contact the Retirement Services Office, by calling (253) 966-5884, or visit the RSO web site at www.lewis-mcchord.army.mil/dhr/rso/RAD.htm
