Kia of Puyallup earns President’s Club Award

Kia of Puyallup has been named by Kia Motors of America as one of 30 dealers to be honored with exclusive President’s Club recognition for 2018. Kia of Puyallup was selected from the network of nearly 800 dealerships nationwide for achievement for exceptional sales success and customer satisfaction. This is the 4th time that the Kia of Puyallup team has received President’s Club honors.

“2018 was an important year in the ongoing maturation of the Kia brand in the United States, and on behalf of the Kia family, I would like to recognize and thank Ryan Sawyer and the staff at Kia of Puyallup for their commitment to exemplary sales performance and top-notch customer satisfaction,” said Sean Yoon, President and CEO of Kia Motors North America.

Ryan Sawyer, President of Kia of Puyallup explains that “Kia’s President’s Club is an award that recognizes our employee’s commitment to outstanding customer service. I am proud that the Kia of Puyallup team has been acknowledged for their daily contributions to the Kia brand. This award emphasizes the dedication of our team to provide a premier experience to every Kia of Puyallup customer.”

In addition to four President’s Club awards, in 2016 Kia of Puyallup received the Platinum Prestige and Dealer of the Year awards. Kia of Puyallup has been serving the Puget Sound since 1995. For more information about Kia of Puyallup and Kia products visit www.kiaofpuyallup.com.