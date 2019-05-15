June is Father’s Day Month! Give Dad the Gift of Music!

Father’s Day is June 16. Treat Dad to an early gift at an Orchestral Recital Series of Tacoma concert at Schneeback Concert Hall, University of Puget Sound.

How often in life does a music student of any age or virtuosity get to perform with live orchestral accompaniment? The Orchestral Recital Series of Tacoma (ORS) offers this rare opportunity in our region. Student soloists perform a concerto with strings, winds and brass. Playing as a soloist with a full orchestra is the ultimate musical thrill for both young and older students.

Every spring for 27 years, ORS of Tacoma has given music students this opportunity to perform on a non-competitive basis. The organization assembles conductor, experienced student orchestra musicians, arranges performance venues, and coordinates rehearsals along with a dedicated group of volunteers. The annual series brings student musicians, music lovers and the local community together for a five-day festival to enjoy a variety of music for all ages.

The 2019 June Orchestral Recital Series will take place in partnership with the University of Puget Sound at Schneebeck Concert Hall on the UPS campus, June 1-5, 7:30 p.m. each night and a 2:30 matinee on Sunday, June 2. Seventy-six student soloists will take the stage over the five-day series.

The concerts are open to the public and all are welcome. No ticket sales; suggested admission is $20 per person at the door. There is a special rate for groups and families.

Won’t you join with others in our community and support this unique opportunity to transform lives through music?

Dad will love it.

(For more information visit our website at www.orstacoma.org or “like” us on our Facebook page “Orchestral Recital Series of Tacoma.”)