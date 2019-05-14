What’s Wrong With This Picture?

The Hudson Bay Company established Ft. Nisqually in 1833. The second Ft. Nisqually, built in 1843 became the site of the oldest standing buildings in Oregon, and then Washington Territory. However, there is a critical error in this artist’s drawing (below). Do you know what it is?

“I’ve been having a lot of fun visiting the different communities featured in my new book, True Tales of Puget Sound. So why don’t you join me? Dorothy Wilhelm

On Saturday, May 18 Dorothy will be at the Pacific Northwest Shop in Tacoma’s historic Proctor District, signing books from 9 a.m to 1 p.m.

“Come on out and if you have the right answer to what is wrong with this picture, your name goes into a drawing for a Pacific Northwest Shop gift card,” says Dorothy. “Now admit it! That’s exciting!”

The Pacific Northwest Shop is located at 2702 N. Proctor St in Tacoma. Join Dorothy on Saturday May 18 from 9 am to 1 pm