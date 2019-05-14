State budget improves quality of life, opportunity for Pierce County’s most underserved communities

The new state construction budget – known as the capital budget (House Bill 1102) – passed by the legislature includes funding for Pierce County projects that will benefit some of the area’s most underserved communities.

Rep. Melanie Morgan (D-Parkland), who sits on the House Capital Budget Committee, says while the budget’s record investments in public schools, colleges, affordable housing and mental health facilities are a win for the entire state, she is especially pleased that projects moving forward in the 29th Legislative District will increase opportunity and improve quality of life for people with low incomes and communities of color.

“The capital budget isn’t just about construction. It’s about communities. It’s about opportunities. It’s about equity,” Morgan said. “These projects foster all of the above.”

Rep. Morgan sponsored the following projects that are funded in the 2019-21 capital budget:

$1 million for the first phase of renovations for a community center in Parkland. The renovations will create 15,000 square feet of usable space for businesses and organizations, providing much needed access to services such as health and human services, housing assistance, job skills training for youth and adults, and senior services.

$150,000 for Next Chapter, a nonprofit organization focused on supporting pregnant women and single mothers from throughout Pierce County who are homeless or on the verge of being homeless.

Other projects funded in the 29th Legislative District include:

$773,000 for Springbrook Park expansion and Clover Creek restoration. In addition to improving water quality within this important salmon bearing riparian area, this project will improve access to open space areas for some of Lakewood’s most underserved and diverse residents.

$500,000 for the first phase of development of Stan and Joan Cross Park, the first public park in Frederickson. This phase includes a playground, a grassy playfield, picnic areas, a parking lot, and a plaza.

$2.26 million in funding to replace the aging water treatment plant at the Ponders Well Site in Lakewood. This project is critical to ensuring a safe and reliable water supply to the 61,000 customers of the Lakewood Water District.

$2.8 million for predesign and design of a new Fire Service Training Center at Bates Technical College.

For more details and maps of local projects—by county or legislative district—please visit fiscal.wa.gov/BudgetC.aspx