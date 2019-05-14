Lakewood 2019 National Night Out plans underway

We’re three months away from the 2019 National Night Out celebration that brings together the community with law enforcement to strengthen relationships and build bonds within our neighborhoods.

This year’s National Night Out is Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019.

If you’ve never participated, this is a great time to get your neighbors together to throw a block party, enjoy some good food and meet new people. Through these respective gatherings people strengthen relationships which are important when it comes to keeping neighborhoods safe and looking out for one another.

Lakewood police officers and elected officials also visit with neighbors, talking to them about what matters most and making connections to help break down barriers that may exist.

If you would like to learn more about this event, or plan to host a gathering and want to make sure you receive a visit from LPD, please download and fill out the registration form below and return it to CSO Gail Conelly by July 8, 2019. More details are listed on the form.

We look forward to celebrating our community again this summer at this wonderful event.