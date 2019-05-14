CP High students place in top 10 at international DECA conference

LAKEWOOD, WASH. — Clover Park High School seniors Briana Ramey, Vianeey Titla-Palalia and Eunice Magana placed in the top 10 in the School-Based Entrepreneurship Competition at the Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA) International Career Development Conference in Orlando, Fla., last week.

The CPHS team earned its top 10 ranking in the student based Enterprise Event (Food Service) against 250 schools from around the world. More than 20,000 students attended the conference.

The accomplishment highlights the hard work of CPHS DECA students in opening the school’s student store for the first time in more than 20 years at the beginning of last school year.

DECA is a student organization that prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools and colleges around the globe.