Pierce College Fort Steilacoom names a new president

Pierce College Chancellor and CEO Michele L. Johnson, Ph.D., announced on Monday, May 13 that Julie A. White, Ph.D., will be the next president of Pierce College Fort Steilacoom. This ends a four-month search process conducted by an 18-member committee of faculty, classified staff, administrators, students, and community members.

White currently serves as senior vice president of student engagement and learning support at Onondaga Community College in Syracuse, New York. She has also served at a variety of institutions, including community colleges, liberal arts colleges, and research universities, with roles in student services, academic administration, research administration, health education, and women’s services.

White has published research on topics including the effects of racism on community college students, the need for student affairs educators to address intersectionality and culture, and strategies to reduce sexual assault on college campuses.

“I am thrilled to join the Pierce College community as president at Fort Steilacoom,” White says. “I was drawn to Pierce because of its commitment to racial and social justice and its unfaltering support of students. I am excited to jump in, in partnership with students, faculty, staff, and the community, to accelerate that momentum even more!”

White earned a Doctor of Philosophy in Educational Leadership from the University of Rochester, a Master in Education in Counseling from Xavier University, and a Bachelor of Science in Education in English Literature from Miami University.

“Dr. White brings a passion for student success and is committed to continuing our work in increasing graduation rates and closing equity gaps,” Johnson said. “Her extensive and well-rounded experience and talent will add depth and new perspectives to our leadership team. She embraces the transformative value of community college education and the work that we do.”

White will join the college July 15.

Reprinted, with permission, from the Pierce College website.