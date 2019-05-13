Overnight I-5 lane and ramp closures continue in Tacoma

TACOMA – Contractor crews building a new southbound Interstate 5 bridge across the Puyallup River in Tacoma have more overnight lane and ramp closures scheduled for the week of May 13 for barrier placement and striping activities.

Nearby at State Route 16, crews will close the eastbound SR 16 lanes to southbound I-5 each night Monday through Thursday for work on two new overpass structures. Drivers will follow a signed detour to northbound I-5 to southbound SR 7 to northbound SR 7 and back to southbound I-5.

Throughout the week, overnight drivers can expect to see single lane closures on both directions of I-5 and SR 16 in the work zones. Drivers are advised to adhere to posted speed limits and give construction crews a brake.

Some work is weather sensitive and may be rescheduled.

Monday, May 13

Portland Avenue/27th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Southbound I-5 exit 135 to Bay Street will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Eastbound SR 16 lanes to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Tuesday, May 14

Northbound I-5 exit 136A and 136B to Port of Tacoma Road and 20th Street East will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

A Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Portland Avenue/27th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Eastbound SR 16 lanes to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday, May 15

Portland Avenue/27th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday.

Eastbound SR 16 lanes to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Thursday.

Thursday, May 16

Portland Avenue/27th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday.

Eastbound SR 16 lanes to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. Friday.

Southbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane between Portland Avenue and McKinley Way from 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday.

Saturday, May 18

Portland Avenue/27th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from approximately 11:30 p.m. to 8 a.m. Sunday. The closure will begin two hours after the end of the Tacoma Dome event.

Updated HOV construction information is available on Tacomatraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest road conditions on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.