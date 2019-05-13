Opening Doors to Art Experiences

In celebration of the 10th Annual Art Museum Day and in partnership with the International Council of Museums (ICOM)’s International Museum Day, Tacoma Art Museum will offer free admission to everyone on Saturday, May 18.

“When we welcome the community on May 18, we also welcome new artworks in multiple places throughout the Museum,” noted David F. Setford, Executive Director.

Among the refreshed pieces include artwork by Michael Brophy, James Carpenter, Dale Chihuly, Ka’ila Farrell-Smith, Joe Feddersen, Dan Friday, Josiah McElheny, Dominick Lambino, Charlie Parriott, Ginny Ruffner, Laura de Santillana, Dana Vachtova, and Toots Zynsky.

“As Tacoma’s art museum, we aim to connect all areas of our community through art and continually explore ways to break down financial barriers to the museum experience,” added Setford.

In addition to free admission on Saturdays May 18, TAM is also free to mothers on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 12; free for children 17 and under every Saturday; and provides completely free admission on Neighborhood Nights every Thursday night from 5-8 pm.