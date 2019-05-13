Mayor Don Anderson to Seek Re-election to the Lakewood City Council

Submitted by Don Anderson 2019.

Lakewood Mayor Don Anderson has announced that he will seek re-election to the Lakewood City Council. First elected in 2007, Anderson has served as Mayor since 2013 and served the previous five years as Deputy Mayor. Both positions are selected by vote of fellow council members.

Anderson holds degrees in business administration and law from the University of Puget Sound. After serving overseas as an officer in the U.S. Navy, he enjoyed a long career as an attorney in private practice before joining the Pierce County Executive’s management team in 2017.

Anderson intends to continue to focus on the City’s core competencies of public safety, developing infrastructure and building community. Crime rates continue their downward trend, multiple street improvements are ongoing, an active code enforcement program is facilitating the redevelopment of blighted properties and parks have increased their footprints and have added amenities. Our farmers market is thriving and nearly 45,000 people attended last year’s Summerfest celebration at Ft. Steilacoom Park.

Anderson has a long history of community involvement, including terms as Chairman of Goodwill of the Olympics and Rainier Region and the Puyallup School District Board of Directors. As a veteran, he has worked to support and enhance Lakewood’s unique relationship with JBLM, serving as Co-Chair of the South Sound Military & Communities Partnership, actively participating in the national Association of Defense Communities and as a member of the boards of non-profits serving the active military and veterans’ communities. His efforts were recognized when he was awarded the Order of St. Maurice by the U.S. Infantry Association for exceptional support of the U.S. Army Infantry, one of only a handful of Navy veterans to have received that honor.

Don and his wife Nancy, a retired teacher, have been married for 43 years and have lived in Lakewood for over 30 years. They have four adult daughters and five grandchildren.