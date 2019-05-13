The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Know a CPSD student looking to earn money for college?

By Leave a Comment

The Business Student Scholarship program of the Lakewood Chamber of Commerce is currently accepting applications from Clover Park School District seniors who are interested in pursuing a career in business. The scholarships are worth $500 per recipient. The deadline is this week. Learn more at the Lakewood Chamber website.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *