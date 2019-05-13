Know a CPSD student looking to earn money for college?

The Business Student Scholarship program of the Lakewood Chamber of Commerce is currently accepting applications from Clover Park School District seniors who are interested in pursuing a career in business. The scholarships are worth $500 per recipient. The deadline is this week. Learn more at the Lakewood Chamber website.
About Lakewood Chamber of Commerce
The Lakewood Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit membership-based organization of 400 businesses that is vitally concerned about the economic future of the Lakewood area.
The Chamber represents the concerns and needs of its member businesses through market research and promotion, lobbying on the state and local level, and providing networking opportunities to sustain and encourage growth and economic development in the area.
Leave a Reply