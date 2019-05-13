I-5 widening near Lakewood and JBLM continues

LAKEWOOD – Contractor crews widening Interstate 5 and building new overpasses at Thorne Lane and Berkeley Street in Lakewood have a series of overnight lane and ramp closures for the week of May 6.

Construction activity on Union Avenue in Tillicum

From Monday, May 13 through Friday, May 17, crews will close a single lane of Union Avenue between Thorne Lane and Spruce Street each day from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. During the work hours, traffic will be controlled by flaggers while crews perform earth work activities associated with the new Thorne Lane overpass.

I-5 ramp closures

Monday, May 13 through Wednesday, May 15

Northbound I-5 exit 120 to 41st Division Drive will close from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. each following day.

Berkeley Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. each following day.

Thursday, May 16

Northbound I-5 exit 120 to 41st Division Drive will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Berkeley Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Friday, May 17

Berkeley Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10:30 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

Saturday, May 18

Berkeley Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 10:30 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

Drivers can expect to see overnight single lane closures each night next week, Monday through Thursday, on both directions of I-5 in the work zone between the hours of 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Updated Pierce County construction and maintenance information is available on Tacomatraffic.com. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest road conditions on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.