DuPont Mayor Mike Courts announces Re-election bid

Submitted by Citizens for Mike Courts.

Mike Courts announced today that he would seek re-election for a second term as the Mayor of DuPont.

Mike and Robbie Courts with Picabo and Schatzi

Courts has been Mayor since 2016 and previously served on the DuPont City Council from 2012-2015. “From the beginning of my tenure as mayor, I have prioritized making DuPont a safer, more efficient, and economically vibrant city,” Courts said. “We have an engaged citizenry and professional staff that have brought us a long way out of the Great Recession. It’s an honor to serve the city as Mayor, and it would be an honor to continue doing so.”

In the past 4 years, under Mayor Mike Courts’ leadership DuPont has; added a public off-leash area, increased staffing in Public Safety, moved the City to a biennial budget, increased protections for sensitive areas, gotten commercial traffic off of Center Drive, secured State funding for expansion of DuPont-Steilacoom Road, secured funding for a new Public Works facility, begun the repair of sidewalks and replacement of improper street trees throughout the city and started the process to build a Community Center.

Courts has already received the endorsement of several high-profile Puget Sound leaders including Congressman Denny Heck, Senator Steve O’Ban, Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier and Pierce County Councilman Doug Richardson. Rep Denny Heck, 10th Congressional District: “I deeply appreciate how Mike stays focused on solving problems and getting things done for the residents of DuPont. Mike’s a straight-shooter who is always willing to work together in good-faith on projects important to DuPont’s economy and quality of life. We need hardworking problem-solvers like Mike leading our local governments.” “Mike is a tremendous team builder, and the results in DuPont speak for themselves,” said County Executive Dammeier. “From guiding the city through the tragedy of the Amtrak derailment to properly managing growth to ensure some of our county’s most precious sensitive areas will be enjoyed for generations to come, DuPont has become a model city under his leadership.” Mayor Courts has received the endorsement of the DuPont Fire Fighters Local 3829, IAFF.

Prior to first being elected to the DuPont City Council in 2012, Courts served for thirty years as an Army Aviation officer, including two deployments to Bosnia and two to Iraq. He is a graduate of West Point, with Masters Degrees from Webster University and the U.S. Army War College. He is an active member of Christ Lutheran Church and local chapters of The American Legion, and Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Courts and his wife Robbie live in Bell Hill Village with their dogs Schatzi and Picabo.