Division Ave and Yakima Ave intersection closes during weekend of May 17

To install a new stormwater system, the contractor will completely close the intersection at Division Avenue and Yakima Avenue/N. 1st Street during the weekends (Friday evening through Monday morning) of May 17-20 and May 31- June 3.

This work can happen during the day and night (continuous construction). Crews are expected to complete the stormwater work at the intersection of N. 1st St. and G St. by May 14. They will continue water work on Martin Luther King Jr. Way near Tacoma General Hospital and on Martin Luther King Jr. Way from Earnest Brazill Street to S. 13th Street in Hilltop.

Rail welding and traction power substation work continue on Stadium Way. Crews are building foundations for power poles along MLK Jr. Way.

What

Construction and traffic closures at the intersection of Division Avenue and Yakima Avenue/N. 1st Street, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, and Stadium Way

When

Week of May 13

Where

Division Avenue and Yakima Avenue/N. 1st Street intersection – intersection closure during the weekend of May 17-20. 24-hour construction.

N. 1st Street and G Street intersection – intersection closure. One-way westbound traffic on N. 1st St. is open during non-working hours.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from Earnest Brazill St. to S. 14th St. – northbound lane closure. Two-way traffic is maintained on MLK Jr. Way during non-working hours.

S. 13th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way intersection – S. 13th St closed on both sides of MLK Jr. Way for a half-block to the alleys.

Martin Luther King J. Way from 5th St. to 3rd St. – lane restrictions. 5th Street continues to be open.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from 19th St. to 16th St. – lane restrictions.

Stadium Way from Broadway to the 705 — southbound lane closure; use detours.

More

Driveway and pedestrian access is maintained, although some sidewalks and crosswalks will be temporarily closed. Pedestrian detours will be in place.

Construction noise related to replacing the underground utilities.

Large construction equipment or materials may be in the right-of-way.

Work will generally take place during the daytime hours.

Businesses are open during construction.

Plan ahead and allow extra time to reach your destination.

Due to inclement weather or unforeseen issues, dates and times are subject to change.