Pierce County wins national award for Public Nuisance Portal

Pierce County’s Public Nuisance Portal allows staff to quickly respond to code complaints. That’s why the online portal has received an innovation award from the National Association of Counties (NACo).

The portal, available at www.piercecountywa.gov/codeenforcement, makes it easy for residents to report abandoned cars, illegal dumping, and other code concerns. Customers can also upload photos and documents, as well as get regular email updates about their case.

Meanwhile, the portal has streamlined how County staff respond to complaints. Previously, employees spent considerable time logging reports and answering questions by phone or email. Now, reports are automatically entered and mapped in the system. This lets employees respond to new complaints in just a couple of days, instead of several weeks.

“In this age of digital information, we want to increase transparency, make it easier for residents to access the records they want, and get real-time updates on their requests,” said Bruce Dammeier, Pierce County executive.

The Public Nuisance Portal is an important tool for ensuring that Pierce County is a great place to work, live, and raise a family.

About the NACo Achievement Awards

The National Association of Counties (NACo) is a non-profit organization that represents America’s 3,069 county governments. Started in 1970, NACo’s annual award program recognizes innovative county government programs.