Everyone is a Winner at Steilacoom Historical School District Day of Champions

Steilacoom Historical School District is gearing up for the 5th annual Day of Champions, a non-competitive track and field event for student athletes with disabilities. The event will be held Friday, May 24, 2019, at the Steilacoom High School Stadium.

Preschool to Grade 12 students will participate in a variety of events including tossing frisbees, obstacle course challenges, running, jumping, throwing large and small balls and outdoor bowling. The youngest participate in ring toss, duck pond fishing and bubble blowing. Everyone is a winner!

The Steilacoom High School student volunteers, cheer leaders and band members will be assisting with organization and on-site management. Opening ceremonies begin at 10:00 am with track and field activities scheduled from 10:15 am – 12:15 pm. Medal presentation and lunch for all will follow.

The District would like to extend a special thanks to this year’s sponsors including Kiwanis Club of Steilacoom, DuPont Lions Club and The GraceWorks Church. Interested sponsors or volunteers please call 253-983-2338.

Steilacoom High School Stadium is located behind the high school at 54 Sentinel Drive, Steilacoom, WA.