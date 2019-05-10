WorkForce Center appears on TV Tacoma’s City Line

TACOMA, Wash. — Did you see us on TV Thursday morning?

Director of Community Engagement Tamar Jackson was featured on CityLine for a segment about Power Up Pierce, our initiative to cut in half the number of young adults who are not in school or working AND the number of adults without a high school diploma or GED in Pierce County.

Tamar spoke with host Amanda Westbrook about WorkForce Central’s new strategy for bringing economic opportunity to all Pierce County residents, why it’s so important for us to connect adults and young adults to education and training, and what we need from the community to reach our two bold goals:

By 2025, the workforce system will reduce the number of disconnected young adults, ages 16 to 24, by half — from 15,300 to 7,650. By 2025, the workforce system will reduce the number of residents between the ages of 25 to 64 without a high school diploma or equivalent by half — from 38,475 to 19,237.

The end result? Higher wages, better quality of life, more sustainable employment, and ultimately, greater economic vitality for all Pierce County.

