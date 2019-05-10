Two Lakewood police officers receive Medal of Honor

Lakewood Police Officer Joshua Beauchamp and newly hired Officer Christopher Alexander were awarded the State’s Law Enforcement Medal of Honor May 3, 2019 for an active shooter incident that happened in Puyallup in January 2018.

At the time both officers were with the Milton Police Department and responded to the shooting at the Puyallup Parks and Recreation facility. Officer Alexander joined LPD this week – May 7, 2019 – and we are happy to welcome him to our team.

Congratulations to both officers on the award and for their actions that resulted in the recognition.