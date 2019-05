Enjoy art created this year in TCC’s photography, painting, drawing, ceramics, sculpture, graphic design and other art classes, and meet the artists at the opening night reception on Monday, May 13 (4-6 pm).

Student Art Exhibit postcard design by graphic design student Paden Haddick.

The Gallery is Building 4 at Tacoma Community College, located near the corner of 12th and Mildred. Visitor parking is available in Lot G. Free admission. Hours are Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on days the college is open. The exhibit will run from May 13-June 7.