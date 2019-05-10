Tacoma Refugee Choir Sang for 40 new Citizens at Federal Ceremony

Submitted by Erin Guinup.

On Friday, May 3, 2019, the Tacoma Refugee Choir had the privilege to sing for the Naturalization Ceremony for forty new citizens as they took the oath of citizenship at the Federal Courthouse at Union Station in Tacoma. This special event included touching speeches by dignitaries including Congressman Derek Kilmer and Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards.

Tacoma Refugee Choir at the National Race & Pedagogy Conference

The Tacoma Refugee Choir sang three songs including the National Anthem and our own “Everyone Can Love Someone”. There was a special tenderness in singing the “Star-Spangled Banner” and the lyrics “If we come together, we can mend a crack in the sky” as families and friends from more than a dozen countries supported their loved ones as they pledged their allegiance to the United States of America. It was truly an honor to be a part of this moment.

The Tacoma Refugee Choir is a non-auditioned music group that welcomes all members of the community, especially refugees and immigrants, as we raise our voice for a more welcoming community. In the past 2.5 years, we have welcomed almost 400 members from 44 countries and have sung for over 21,000 people at events including TEDxSeattle, WE Day, and the National Race & Pedagogy Conference. There are usually about 40 people at a rehearsal as we sing of working together to make a difference for our community.

Tacoma Refugee Choir Poster for June 1st Concert

Please join us for our next concert on June 1st at 7pm at Urban Grace Church. This concert will feature the choir along with guest artists, dancers, and audience participation as we celebrate the value everyone can offer to our community. The theme is based an original song “United Drumbeat” written by choir members with the text:

“We will raise hope with our United Drumbeat

Join those already doing something

Sing loud for those who are afraid

And we will pick up the pieces that are shattered

Lift up each other as we gather

Make something new with what remains

Together we are brave.”

This memorable evening will remind us all to be brave and make a commitment to do our part to change things for the better.

Admission is free but donations are encouraged. Tickets can be reserved at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4242746