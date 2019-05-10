Lakewood seeks Eurasian watermilfoil control contractors for American Lake

The City of Lakewood is requesting proposals for professional services from qualified contractors for the purpose of Eurasian watermilfoil control in American Lake.

The complete Request for Proposals (RFP), along with a copy of the Integrated Aquatic Vegetation Management Plan (IAVMP) for American Lake are available for review in the Public Works Engineering Department located on the 2nd floor of Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main St SW, Lakewood, WA 98499.

The City’s tentative timeline for selecting a contractor and treating the lake is as follows:

RFP due date June 3, 2019

Award of Contract June 17, 2019

Aquatic Herbicide Application July 2019

Follow up survey and related work August/Sept. 2019

Proposals will be evaluated by the City with the following weights given to each category:

Plan of Work 40%

Contractor qualifications 30%

Cost Proposal 30%

Each proposal shall be submitted in the manner as stated in the RFP to: City of Lakewood, Attn: Greg Vigoren, 6000 Main Street SW, Lakewood, WA 98499 no later than 2:00 p.m. (Pacific Standard Time), Monday, June 3, 2019. Persons with disabilities may request this information be prepared and supplied in alternate forms by calling (253) 589-2489. Please direct any questions to Greg Vigoren at (253) 983-7771 or gvigoren@cityoflakewood.us.

Briana Schumacher, City Clerk