Child Support Services Improved under New Law

A new law passed by Rep. Christine Kilduff, D-University Place, brings the state in compliance with federal law, provides better information regarding child support services, and makes the child support system more efficient.

“When parents part ways, child support is how the state helps ensure a child’s needs for food, clothing, and shelter are met,” said Kilduff. “This law provides the necessary information and efficiency to keep our focus on children.”

Changes to federal rules necessitated an update for Washington state to consider economic data on the cost of raising children, along with labor market data in state and local job markets, and how policies impact families at 200 percent below the federal poverty level. This update, along with other changes in HB 1916 that remove some prerequisites for modification of a child support order, increase efficiency and provide additional data to help ensure children are receiving their basic needs.