5 Ways to Improve Your Tacoma Home’s Water Quality

TACOMA, Wash. – Harts Services is providing local homeowners with advice on how they can increase the quality of their local water.

Tacoma’s water quality exceeds federal guidelines, according to Tacoma Public Utilities. However, in order to maintain that level, there are steps Tacoma residents can take in order to preserve the high water quality.

Harts Services is sharing tips Tacoma homeowners can use to lower their carbon footprint in 2019.

“We all have a responsibility to maintain the good water quality in Tacoma and Pierce County,” said Richard Hart, co-owner of Harts Services. “Everything we flush or put down a drain has to go somewhere, and there are plenty of opportunities along the way for any contaminants to find their way into our local waterways.”

Hart advises Tacomans keep the following in mind as it relates to water quality:

Consider nontoxic household products – Even though wastewater is treated by Tacoma Public Utilities, if it goes down the drain, there’s a chance it can end up in the water supply. Still, using nontoxic cleaning products minimizes any damage to the environment if the wastewater escapes through a leak on its way to the sewage treatment center. If your home uses a septic system, there’s even more incentive to use nontoxic household products. Landscape with native plants – Plants native to the Puget Sound area are adapted to the local environment and don’t require as much water or fertilizer as non-native plants. Properly dispose of toxic materials – Paint, pharmaceuticals, motor oil and other chemicals, if not disposed of properly, will eventually end up in the water table. The local pharmacy and police department can safely dispose of any unused medicines. Be mindful of storm drains – Motor oil, fertilizers, car cleaners, pet droppings and other substances one wouldn’t want in their drinking water can find their way to the water supply if they’re simply left outside and not captured and disposed of properly. Rains and irrigation can flush these potentially harmful substances into storm drains. Install a water filtration system – Homeowners concerned with their water quality can also consider a whole-home water filtration system. These systems can clear out sediments and contaminants before the water makes its way to a sink or shower, adding an extra layer of protection.

“One thing a lot of people don’t realize is that storm drains are not connected to the sewer system,” Hart said. “That means that if you pour motor oil into a storm drain, you’re more or less pouring it into a nearby creek, stream, river or the sound.”

Tacoma residents looking for more information about water quality

