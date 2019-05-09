View Lakewood’s draft 6-year Transportation Improvement Program (2020-2025)

The City regularly updates its Transportation Improvement Program (TIP) to align with revenue forecasting from its biennial budget, as well as received and anticipated grant funding from outside sources.

The most recent draft of the 2020-2025 TIP is available for the public to view before a May 20, 2019 public hearing on the plan. The City Council will review the document at its May 13, 2019 study session (7 p.m. Council Chambers, 6000 Main St. SW).

The public is invited to comment on the draft document at the May 20, 2019 public hearing that is part of the City Council regular meeting (7 p.m. Council Chambers, 6000 Main St. SW).

The document outlines short- and long-term road projects — including the addition of new sidewalks, curb, gutter, stormwater improvements and road overlays — throughout the City.

This is the planning document that guides the completion of each of the identified projects.